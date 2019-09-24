Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.92

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.92 and traded as high as $208.88. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $206.75, with a volume of 164,369 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $510.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $63.60 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

