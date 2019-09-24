Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.42. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 94,232 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bellatrix Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.53.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.