Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.67, 127,787 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 35,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.