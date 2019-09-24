Beam (BEAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87.95 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $37.85 million and $87.95 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00188520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00971131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 37,349,440 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

