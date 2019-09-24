Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.65

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $17.60. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 20,727 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Mark Senkpiel sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $75,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the second quarter worth $145,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

