Barclays Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHIA. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.20 ($49.07) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.09 ($50.11).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.