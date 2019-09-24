Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Announces — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0046 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 6,039,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,742. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

