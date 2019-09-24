BANCO BRADESCO/S Declares — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0042 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BBDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,342. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

