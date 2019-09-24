Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

