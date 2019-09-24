Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.06.

BIDU stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $232.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 19.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

