Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.06.
BIDU stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $232.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
