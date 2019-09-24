AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of AvalonBay Communities worth $182,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.87.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $216.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

