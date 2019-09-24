Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.96 and last traded at $73.72, approximately 988,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,038,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,245,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $531,230.00. Insiders have sold a total of 910,047 shares of company stock valued at $77,111,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

