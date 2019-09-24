AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,126.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target for the company.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $50.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,096.63. The stock had a trading volume of 637,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $705.01 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,073.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $20.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.74 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.