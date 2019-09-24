Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.33 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.33 ($1.65), 38,058 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.28 ($1.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.18 million and a P/E ratio of 39.49.

Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.