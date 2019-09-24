Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $8.70. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 75,252 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$8.98 and a 200-day moving average of A$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.