AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 16,482,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,196,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

