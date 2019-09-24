Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $115,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

