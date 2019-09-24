ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.00

ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.00 and last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $637.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75.

About ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

