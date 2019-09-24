At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 6.9%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.72, approximately 2,757,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,832,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on At Home Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research set a $6.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III acquired 64,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $499,879.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,222,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in At Home Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1,116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 519,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 104,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 533,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

