Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $772,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

