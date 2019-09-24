Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) is Water Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Water Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Artesian Resources makes up about 2.9% of Water Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Water Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Artesian Resources worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 508.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,846. The company has a market capitalization of $337.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

