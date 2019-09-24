Arqma (ARQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,847.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $49,451.00 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,773.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.38 or 0.02071650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.03005894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00688955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00714569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00456469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009057 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 7,602,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,686 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official Twitter account

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

