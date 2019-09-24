ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY opened at $91.07 on Friday. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

