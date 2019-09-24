Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.22 ($5.83) and last traded at A$8.17 ($5.79), approximately 132,172 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.13 ($5.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of A$7.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.73%.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

