Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

