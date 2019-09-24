Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Down 6%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.03, 809,803 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,448,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKDA. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -3.02.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.08). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 157.32% and a negative net margin of 388.94%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Comcowich acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew T. Plavan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,886 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

