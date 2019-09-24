AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $121.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,275,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. 173,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,790. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

