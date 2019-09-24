Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) were down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 611,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 611,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Approach Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Approach Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Approach Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Approach Resources by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

