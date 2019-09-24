Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,669,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

