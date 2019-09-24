APIS (APIS) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 51.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, APIS has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. APIS has a market cap of $5.03 million and $95,080.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.