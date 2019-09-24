Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $456.74

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.74 and traded as high as $454.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $454.00, with a volume of 3,316 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.85.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

