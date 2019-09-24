Analyzing Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) & TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opes Acquisition and TMSR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A TMSR $23.19 million 0.86 $1.45 million N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 27.14% 1.15% TMSR -2.61% -2.69% -1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Opes Acquisition and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of TMSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMSR has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Opes Acquisition Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

