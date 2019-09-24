Analysts Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Target Price at GBX 880.71

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 853.13 ($11.15).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Utilities Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £56,794 ($74,211.42). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £315,700 ($412,517.97).

Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 789.20 ($10.31). 1,737,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 787.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.81. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

