Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) PT at $87.42

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

SMG traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.18. 339,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,135. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.53%.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $825,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,368.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 508,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

