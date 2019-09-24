Analysts Set Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Target Price at GBX 293.25

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.80).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

SBRE stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 288 ($3.76). 160,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 268.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

