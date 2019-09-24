Analysts Set Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 289.60

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.60 ($3.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.05 ($3.25). 26,317,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.