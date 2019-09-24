Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$334.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$334.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$315.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$332.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.68 on Thursday, reaching C$300.41. 328,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,050. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$228.35 and a 52 week high of C$323.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$311.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$301.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500015 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$312.03, for a total transaction of C$280,823.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total transaction of C$72,456.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. Insiders sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock worth $1,349,164 over the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

