Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $608.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.39 million and the lowest is $605.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $675.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 395,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $13,811,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

