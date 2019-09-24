Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.