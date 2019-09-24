Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.