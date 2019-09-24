Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Busey reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.67 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

BUSE stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 93,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,677. First Busey has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

In related news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

