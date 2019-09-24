Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Amerisur Resources alerts:

AMER opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. Amerisur Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.88.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.