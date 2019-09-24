AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $878,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,154,000 after buying an additional 4,511,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after buying an additional 1,983,188 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 157.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,608,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,557,000 after buying an additional 1,595,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 288.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after buying an additional 1,564,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,431,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,334,000 after buying an additional 1,323,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,673. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

