American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 0.6%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, 11,329 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 15,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

