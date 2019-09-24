Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 304,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,179,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

