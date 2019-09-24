Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

ALCO traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861. The stock has a market cap of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Alico has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

