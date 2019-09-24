Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Trading Down 7.1%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72.75 ($0.95), approximately 12,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.34 ($1.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.21.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

