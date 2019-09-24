Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields Sells 4,000 Shares

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $314,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heidi Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00.

A stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. 4,192,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

