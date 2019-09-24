Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,156.36

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,156.36 and traded as high as $2,146.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,136.00, with a volume of 405,881 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.