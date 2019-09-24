Ackroo (CVE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

Ackroo Inc (CVE:AKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 60500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Ackroo (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc engages in the development and sale of an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

