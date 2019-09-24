Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,637. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.